Star Wars actor Kenneth Colley passes away at age of 87
The Star Wars actor Kenneth Colley has passed away at the age of 87 following a COVID and pneumonia diagnosis.

This news was confirmed by his agent, Julian Owen, in a statement that The Great Escape alum peacefully died at his home in Ashford, Kent, on Monday, June 30, 2025.

The statement reads, "Ken Colley was one of our finest character actors with a career spanning 60 years."

Owen continued that Colley had been admitted to the hospital with an injured arm following a fall, but he rapidly contracted COVID, resulting in pneumonia.

A glimpse into Kenneth Colley’s journey

The 87-year-old actor has been popular for his outstanding performance in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi as Admiral Piett, an imperial officer in command of Darth Vader's flagship.

In later years, Colley returned as Admiral Piett when he voiced the character in the 2012 animated Lego production, Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.

Mr Owen said Colley's participation in Star Wars led him to being invited to conventions and fan events across the globe.

Colley has been acclaimed for his exceptional acting work, particularly for his role in the Star Wars franchise. 

