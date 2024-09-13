Royal

Zara Tindall uses genius parenting trick to handle her children

Zara Tindall loves being a responsible mother to Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall during public outings

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Zara Tindall loves being a responsible mother to Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall during public outings
Zara Tindall loves being a responsible mother to Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall during public outings

Zara Tindall has some savvy parenting tricks up her sleeve when it comes to handling her darling brood!

She is a very doting mother to three younglings – Mia, Lena, and Lucas – and just last week, they handed her a grand opportunity to show royal watchers how to keep watch over a naughty trio.

According to Hello Magazine, it has been frequented reported that her little ones are often caught running at public engagements, just as all people their age do.

But since Zara Tindall loves taking part in various sporting competitions, it can be a bit challenging to control them.

Few days back, the family was out at the Burghley Horse Trials taking place in Lincolnshire.

It was informed by the same media portal that she had strapped an AirTag to eldest daughter Mia Tindall’s shorts, so that the kid doesn’t go missing.

The annual event normally attracts over 170,000 attenders, and in a crowd that’s as big, it’s very easy for even adults to get separated from their families.

Even though Zara Tindall has a royal team looking after her, royal fans are awing to know that she has marked sure-fire ways to keep track of her children as a responsible mother.

Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games

Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games
Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict

Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’

Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’

Royal News

Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Kate Middleton, Prince William take Prince George to first flying lesson
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Prince Harry’s charity warning comes out before 40th birthday
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Prince Harry vows to not follow in King Charles' footsteps in emotional statement
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps with daring adventure
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Prince Harry reveals big plans in special message ahead of 40th birthday
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Manchester United's Erik ten breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Prince Harry’s kids become ‘cool cousins’ to Prince William’s children
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other