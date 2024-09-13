Zara Tindall uses genius parenting trick to handle her children

Zara Tindall has some savvy parenting tricks up her sleeve when it comes to handling her darling brood!
She is a very doting mother to three younglings – Mia, Lena, and Lucas – and just last week, they handed her a grand opportunity to show royal watchers how to keep watch over a naughty trio.
According to Hello Magazine, it has been frequented reported that her little ones are often caught running at public engagements, just as all people their age do.
But since Zara Tindall loves taking part in various sporting competitions, it can be a bit challenging to control them.
Few days back, the family was out at the Burghley Horse Trials taking place in Lincolnshire.
It was informed by the same media portal that she had strapped an AirTag to eldest daughter Mia Tindall’s shorts, so that the kid doesn’t go missing.
The annual event normally attracts over 170,000 attenders, and in a crowd that’s as big, it’s very easy for even adults to get separated from their families.
Even though Zara Tindall has a royal team looking after her, royal fans are awing to know that she has marked sure-fire ways to keep track of her children as a responsible mother.