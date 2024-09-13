World

Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict

Joe Biden to meet Keir Starmer to discuss lifting the ban on long-range weapons for Ukraine

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the NATO alliance of war if they allowed Ukraine to use long-range Western missiles.

According to CNN, the president threatened NATO leaders that Russia would consider the lift of the long-range missile ban from Ukraine as an act of war.

Putin told reporters on Thursday, September 12, “This will mean that NATO countries, the United States and European countries, are at war with Russia. And if this is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the essence of the conflict, we will make appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us.”

Putin described, “We are not talking about allowing or not allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons. We are talking about deciding whether NATO countries are directly involved in the military conflict or not.”

The Russian president's comments came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Western partners to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles from the US and Europe, ATACMS and Storm Shadows, deep into Russian territory.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to discuss the long-range missile issue during their meeting on Friday in Washington, D.C.

