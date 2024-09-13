Prince William sent last-minute ‘olive branch’ text to Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry were surprisingly seen for the first time together in months as they attended their uncle’s funeral together last month.
Despite coming face-to-face after such a long time, the distance between them seemed unrepairable.
The Prince of Wales’ reunion with his younger brother at the memorial service however reminded people of the late Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022.
Joined in love for their deceased grandmother, both siblings had temporarily put their differences aside to amaze Britain with a sentimental moment.
Prince William and Prince Harry went out on a special walkabout with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as they mourned Queen Elizabeth.
And this is when the Duke of Sussex had been extended an “olive branch” his elder brother.
As per Mirror, Prince William “had sent a final-hour text to Prince Harry, inviting him and Meghan Markle to join him and Kate Middleton on the Long Walk in Windsor.”
One well-placed insider told Daily Mail, “It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland.”
Then, the ‘Fab Four’ were reunited publicly after a long time. They were filmed shaking hands with mourners who had gathered at the funeral with flowers and gifts.