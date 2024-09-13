Royal

Prince William sent last-minute 'olive branch' text to Prince Harry

  September 13, 2024
  • September 13, 2024
Prince William and Prince Harry were surprisingly seen for the first time together in months as they attended their uncle’s funeral together last month.

Despite coming face-to-face after such a long time, the distance between them seemed unrepairable.

The Prince of Wales’ reunion with his younger brother at the memorial service however reminded people of the late Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022.

Joined in love for their deceased grandmother, both siblings had temporarily put their differences aside to amaze Britain with a sentimental moment.

Prince William and Prince Harry went out on a special walkabout with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as they mourned Queen Elizabeth.

And this is when the Duke of Sussex had been extended an “olive branch” his elder brother.

As per Mirror, Prince William “had sent a final-hour text to Prince Harry, inviting him and Meghan Markle to join him and Kate Middleton on the Long Walk in Windsor.”

One well-placed insider told Daily Mail, “It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland.”

Then, the ‘Fab Four’ were reunited publicly after a long time. They were filmed shaking hands with mourners who had gathered at the funeral with flowers and gifts.

Royal News

Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Zara Tindall uses genius parenting trick to handle her children
Kate Middleton, Prince William take Prince George to first flying lesson
Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’
Prince Harry’s charity warning comes out before 40th birthday
Prince Harry vows to not follow in King Charles' footsteps in emotional statement
Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps with daring adventure
Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
Prince Harry reveals big plans in special message ahead of 40th birthday
Prince Harry’s kids become ‘cool cousins’ to Prince William’s children
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other