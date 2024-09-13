UK PM Keir Starmer and Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine's western missile requests

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on Friday to discuss additional support for Ukraine.
A key topic of the meeting will be whether Western missiles can be used to strike targets inside Russia.
This follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s request for permission to use long-range Western missiles, such as US ATACMS and British Storm Shadows, to attack Russia and weaken Moscow's ability to launch attacks.
As per The New York Times, the US is likely to approve Ukraine's use of long-range missiles, as long as they aren't US-supplied.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that if Ukraine is allowed to strike Russian territory with Western missiles, it would bring the West into direct conflict with Russia.
These talks follow a recent visit to Kyiv by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, where both pledged continued support for Ukraine but stopped short of promising approval for missile use.
Recently, the US and UK promised almost $1.5 billion in aid to help Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia.