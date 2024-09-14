Top sports celebrities who rule Instagram with massive followings

Cristiano Ronaldo recently achieved a historic milestone by becoming the most-followed celebrity with a massive following of 1 billion across all social media platforms.
On Instagram, which is undoubtedly everyone's favourite social media app, Ronaldo has the most followers among sports personalities.
Beyond Ronaldo, there are other sports figures who also have significant followings not only in their field of sports but also in the digital world.
Let's have a look at these sports personalities:
Cristiano Ronaldo:
Ronaldo tops the list with a massive 639 million following on Instagram. Recently, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed his 900 goals and aims to hit 1,000 goals before retirement.
Lionel Messi:
Messi is second with 504 million followers. Regarded as one of the greatest players ever, Messi has achieved a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and has been named FIFA’s best player a record eight times.
Virat Kohli:
Kohli, the top-followed Asian athlete, has 270 million followers. The Indian cricketer is known for his unique cricketing style. His Instagram features his fitness routines, family moments, and brand endorsements.
Neymar Jr:
The Brazilian footballer, Neymar has 224 million followers. He is known for his skills, dribbling, playmaking, and finishing. Neymar is among the few players who have scored at least 100 goals for three different clubs
LeBron James:
LeBron holds fifth place with 159 million followers. He is an American professional basketball player with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.
Known as "King James," he is widely celebrated as one of the greatest basketball players ever and is frequently compared to Michael Jordan in discussions about the greatest player of all time.
Kylian Mbappe:
Mbappe, the youngest on the list with 122 million followers, gained global fame for his speed and scoring ability in the field of football and is often compared to football icon Ronaldo.
David Beckham:
Beckham, with 88.4 million followers, remains popular even after his retirement. The former footballer, known for his career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy.