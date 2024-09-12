UK MPs to face tough penalties for paid media appearances

The United Kingdom has decided to introduce new and strict rules about members of parliament’s TV hosting.
According to Sky News, the newly formed Modernisation Committee on Thursday, September 11, published a memorandum agreeing on the idea of tightening rules regarding the second job of the MPs.
The MPs in the committee said that their first priority will be to determine the other engagements, like getting paid for appearing on TV or radio.
The committee said it will look at “whether paid outside engagements such as MP media appearances, journalism, and speeches provide a benefit to the public or present a conflict of interest.”
Moreover, the group will take advice from the standards commissioner on the possibility of making changes in the rules about MPs' second jobs.
The committee is chaired by the leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, who said, “(The committee will) set out to drive up standards, improve the culture and working practices, and reform procedures to make the House of Commons more open and accessible to people from all walks of life."
The formation of the committee came after a few of the MPs were criticised for earning big amounts from contractual broadcast jobs.
To note, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, like Reform MP Lee Anderson, hosts a show on GB News, whereas Foreign Secretary David Lammy previously presented a radio show on LBC.