Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games

The proposed 2026 Games in Glasgow would feature 10 sports across four venues

  • September 13, 2024
Australian officials have pledged a major financial investment to help finalize Glasgow’s efforts to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Earlier this week, the UK government committed £2.3 million to cover safety and security costs for the scaled-down, privately-funded event, but asked the Scottish government to match this amount.

As per several reports, the Scottish government, however, has expressed concerns about the financial and reputational risks, as noted by cabinet minister Neil Gray.

The proposed 2026 Games in Glasgow would feature 10 sports across four venues, a reduction from the 18 sports held in 2014 when Glasgow last hosted the Games.

With deadlines approaching and discussions ongoing, Commonwealth Games Australia has offered to cover any funding shortfall.

They have proposed using some of the compensation received after Victoria withdrew as hosts last year due to financial problems.

Ben Houston, president of Commonwealth Games Australia, stated, “We want to do all that we can to make Glasgow 2026 a reality. We appreciate that the model is different and that creates perceived financial and reputational challenges, but we have every confidence in the model.”

Commonwealth Games Scotland, the organization behind the Glasgow bid, welcomed the Australian offer, noting that their willingness to invest and address concerns demonstrates the high regard for their cost-effective proposal in the global sports community.

