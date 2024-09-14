Entertainment

Cher takes major step in son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship case

The 'Mask' star and her son reached a private agreement, after nine months

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Cher has finally ended the conservatorship for her son Elijah Blue Allman!

As per a report of PEOPLE, the Mask star and her son reached a private agreement, after nine months of filing for conservatorship.

"The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition. This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today," a statement shared with the outlet from Allman's attorneys, Avi Levy and Steven Brumer of Cage & Miles, LLP, reads.

Although Allman, 48, and Cher did not show up for court on Friday, September 13, Rolling Stone noted that Allman's attorney, Gabrielle Vidal, stated that the two "privately resolved this matter" and that Cher wanted to have her petition dismissed without further action.

In the documents filled in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Cher declared that a conservator was "urgently needed ... to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury" due to him being "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

"Their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," asserted Cher, rendering Marieangela King, Allman's wife, unable to serve as his conservator.

