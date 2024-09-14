Trending

Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature

Hania Aamir shares a new social media post featuring her ultimate dazzling look for the day

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Hania Aamir shares a new social media post featuring her ultimate dazzling look for the day
Hania Aamir shares a new social media post featuring her ultimate dazzling look for the day

Hania Aamir dressed to impress in a gold and pastel blue embroidered outfit and her new social media post is proof. 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared her whole new look. 


With her side pose and dimple stealing hearts, the superstar took wedding fashion a notch higher. 

She paired her entire outfit with gold dangling earrings and a tikka. 

While Hania went minimal in the makeup department she opted to wear hair extensions to give her look a dazzling appeal. 

Soon after the click went viral, the dimple queen's ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pour love. 

Some were in total awe of her beauty and her look calling her 'Haseen," while others guessed the shoot might be for an exciting mega project in the works. 

For the unversed, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress, who recently made a trip to Thailand with her girl squad, celebrated 8 years in the industry with a clip featuring her debut film Janaan.  

On the work front, Hania Aamir is garnering all the love in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa.  

Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?

Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?
Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature

Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage

Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday

Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday

Trending News

Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali offer visual feast with breathtaking ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ photoshoot
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Katrina Kaif rocks her 'Kala Chashma' as she arrives in Mumbai
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to join forces in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Mawra Hocane celebrates birthday month with exciting news
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Hania Aamir clocks 8 years in industry with debut film 'Janaan' clip
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Sajal Aly flaunts exotic Kashmiri 'topi', fans go gaga
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Ayeza Khan arrives in London for meet and greet session with fans
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Hiba Bukhari radiates beauty in hot pink gharara set: Photos
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Mahira Khan celebrates 6 years of 'dream' project with rare BTS video
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Shah Rukh Khan delights Japanese fans with THIS exciting announcement