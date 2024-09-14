Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature

Hania Aamir dressed to impress in a gold and pastel blue embroidered outfit and her new social media post is proof.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress shared her whole new look.
With her side pose and dimple stealing hearts, the superstar took wedding fashion a notch higher.
She paired her entire outfit with gold dangling earrings and a tikka.
While Hania went minimal in the makeup department she opted to wear hair extensions to give her look a dazzling appeal.
Soon after the click went viral, the dimple queen's ardent fans rushed to the comments section to pour love.
Some were in total awe of her beauty and her look calling her 'Haseen," while others guessed the shoot might be for an exciting mega project in the works.
For the unversed, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress, who recently made a trip to Thailand with her girl squad, celebrated 8 years in the industry with a clip featuring her debut film Janaan.
On the work front, Hania Aamir is garnering all the love in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa.