Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun with husband Nick Jonas in France

Priyanka Chopra has her vacation mode on as she heads to France for a much-needed trip

  by Web Desk
  September 14, 2024
Priyanka Chopra has her vacation mode on as she heads to France for a much-needed trip
Priyanka Chopra has her vacation mode on as she heads to France for a much-needed trip 

Priyanka Chopra took a perfect pause with the lovers of her life, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie as she headed out for a holiday to France. 

On Saturday, PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures and videos from her France vacation. 

In the pictures, the Bajirao Mastani star is surely raising the temperature with her sizzling looks. 

The first photo featured the mommy sunbathing on the yacht in a white bikini look. 

One of the pictures featured the global star flaunting her tanned skin while posing with hubby. 

A video then showed Malti playing with her mom as they enjoy an epic mother-daughter moment. 

The carousel was never ending with a caption suggesting she is on a break from work, " One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!"


To note, Nick Jonas was awestruck by his wife's holiday carousel and dropped emojis in the comments section. 

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. 

