Entertainment

Justin Timberlake shares emotional statement as he pleads guilty in DWI case

The musician fined with $500 and has to complete 25 hours community service after he was pled guilty in DWI case

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024


Justin Timberlake has finally pleaded guilty on Friday, September 13, 2024, in DWI case with a fine of $ 500 and 25hours of community service.

The 43-year-old singer appeared with his attorney Edward Burke Jr. at the final prosecution in Sag Harbor, New York City.

During his DWI case hearing, Justin admitted to Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace that since his arrest in June he had reflected on the incident and has found himself in a position of “disappointment” regardless of the fact that he has always tried to hold himself to the "highest standard possible."

In response to Irace’s question about Justin’s "intent," he answered, "I found myself in a position where I should've taken a moment."

 "I should've had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this situation I put myself in," he added.

Talking to the press after the hearing, Justin Timberlake advised, "What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives."

He added, "Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Take a taxi."

For those unfamiliar, Justin Timberlake was arrested in June on DWI charge, however the singer was released in 48 hours.

Nighttime outdoor light affects Alzheimer’s risk, study

Nighttime outdoor light affects Alzheimer’s risk, study
Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free

Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free
Ayeza Khan shares skincare regimen ahead of fan meet and greet

Ayeza Khan shares skincare regimen ahead of fan meet and greet

Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome

Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome

Entertainment News

Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Chris Hemsworth spills beans on funny texting mishap that led to his breakup
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater finalizes divorce after 5-years of marriage
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Selena Gomez seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston ‘Friends’ ‘losing face’ scene
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Ben Affleck hits at Jennifer Lopez with warm hug to Matt Damon's wife
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Cher takes major step in son Elijah Blue Allman's conservatorship case
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood’s glory?
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Lil Wayne in deep pain over losing Super Bowl Halftime spot to Kendrick Lamar
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Gracie Abrams wraps The Secret of Us Tour’s LA stop with heartfelt thanks
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Lady Gaga gives scorching reply to NYU group that doubted her stardom
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Justin Timberlake’s plea deal gets no special treatment, Hamptons DA assures