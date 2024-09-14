Justin Timberlake shares emotional statement as he pleads guilty in DWI case

Justin Timberlake has finally pleaded guilty on Friday, September 13, 2024, in DWI case with a fine of $ 500 and 25hours of community service.
The 43-year-old singer appeared with his attorney Edward Burke Jr. at the final prosecution in Sag Harbor, New York City.
During his DWI case hearing, Justin admitted to Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace that since his arrest in June he had reflected on the incident and has found himself in a position of “disappointment” regardless of the fact that he has always tried to hold himself to the "highest standard possible."
In response to Irace’s question about Justin’s "intent," he answered, "I found myself in a position where I should've taken a moment."
"I should've had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this situation I put myself in," he added.
Talking to the press after the hearing, Justin Timberlake advised, "What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives."
He added, "Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Take a taxi."
For those unfamiliar, Justin Timberlake was arrested in June on DWI charge, however the singer was released in 48 hours.