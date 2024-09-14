Nighttime outdoor light affects Alzheimer’s risk, study

Nowadays, artificial lights have become our basic necessity and its surrounding us from all sides. Where is has many uses, it can cause some serious medical problem as well.
Exposure to artificial outdoor light at night can lead to various detrimental health issues, including sleep disruption, depression, anxiety, obesity, memory dysfunction, atherosclerosis, and cancer.
However, according to recent research it can also fuel the impact of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
The groundbreaking study led by University of Cambridge students assessed the relationship between exposure of outdoor light at night and prevalence Alzheimer’s disease in the United States.
The scientists associated light pollution with AD for the first time after studying satellite-acquired outdoor nighttime light intensity and Medicare data.
“Our research shows that there is an association in the U.S. between Alzheimer‘s disease prevalence and exposure to light at night, particularly in those under the age of 65,” lead researcher Robin Voigt-Zuwala, PhD, an associate professor at Rush, stated.
Robin further added, “Nightly light pollution — a modifiable environmental factor — may influence risk for Alzheimer’s.”
“Additionally, younger people are more likely to live in urban areas and have lifestyles that may increase exposure to light at night,” she shared.
However, Robin Voigt-Zuwala also shared that this can be prevent from simple changes in our lifestyle like adding blackout curtains or sleeping with an eye mask.