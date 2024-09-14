Health

Nighttime outdoor light affects Alzheimer's risk, study

Excessive artificial light at night, which is also called light pollution, can increase AD risk factors

  September 14, 2024
Nowadays, artificial lights have become our basic necessity and its surrounding us from all sides. Where is has many uses, it can cause some serious medical problem as well.

Exposure to artificial outdoor light at night can lead to various detrimental health issues, including sleep disruption, depression, anxiety, obesity, memory dysfunction, atherosclerosis, and cancer.

However, according to recent research it can also fuel the impact of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The groundbreaking study led by University of Cambridge students assessed the relationship between exposure of outdoor light at night and prevalence Alzheimer’s disease in the United States.

The scientists associated light pollution with AD for the first time after studying satellite-acquired outdoor nighttime light intensity and Medicare data.

“Our research shows that there is an association in the U.S. between Alzheimer‘s disease prevalence and exposure to light at night, particularly in those under the age of 65,” lead researcher Robin Voigt-Zuwala, PhD, an associate professor at Rush, stated.

Robin further added, “Nightly light pollution — a modifiable environmental factor — may influence risk for Alzheimer’s.”

“Additionally, younger people are more likely to live in urban areas and have lifestyles that may increase exposure to light at night,” she shared.

However, Robin Voigt-Zuwala also shared that this can be prevent from simple changes in our lifestyle like adding blackout curtains or sleeping with an eye mask.

Twice-yearly THIS injection cuts HIV risk by 96%!
THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Mpox: Africa CDC reacts strongly to alarming 107 new deaths
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
4 psychology books that will make you happier and smarter
Chronic steroid use could raise diabetes risk, study
Newborn screening may predict Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)
Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods
Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict
Your biological age is linked to your grandparents’ education, study
Red onion's surprising benefits for obese individuals with high blood pressure