Entertainment

Netflix lands in legal trouble as ‘Squid Game’ faces major blow

‘Squid Game’ has sparked a bombshell legal battle for Netflix over serious plot issues

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024


Netflix’s high-stakes hit show Squid Game is sinking the platform into a massive lawsuit!

The South Korean dystopian survival thriller TV series is labeled as a copycat of an Indian film Luck, alleged Indian film director Soham Shah, who sued Netflix for copying his 2009 Bollywood movie, reported TMZ on Friday, September 13.

To note, 2009’s Luck follows the storyline of a mafia leader named Moussa, who offers an opportunity to change their fate to a group of people by offering them a hefty amount. However, to win the prize, the group had to participate in a series of deadly games while people bet on them.

As per the lawsuit, Shah noted that in his movie, the participants discover that failure means death, and with each fatality, the prize money boosts.

He also mentioned in the lawsuit that in the film some wealthy gamblers bet their money on the contestants’ lives as the participants struggle to keep themselves alive in the games, same as shown in Squid Game.

The actor also alleged that due to the heavy marketing of Luck, Netflix came across the movie and produced Squid Game a few years later.

Making another shocking claim in the lawsuit, Shah accused the series writer Hwang Dong-hyuk of writing the plot back in 2009, the same year Luck was released in theaters.

In the final comments, Shah claimed that Netflix skyrocketed its market value to $900 million from the series, and he’s targeting the company for his share along with blocking further copyright infringement of his 2009 movie.

