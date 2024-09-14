Ranbir Kapoor learnt about his future wife from tarot card reader

Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor featured in Simi Garewal's talk show titled Simi Selects India's Most Desirable (2011).
In each episode of the show a tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani predicted about the future partners of the Brahmastra star on the show.
A throwback clip from the show has gone viral for all the right reasons where Munisha spoke about the qualities of the star's future partner and her relationship with him.
“The person you are going to marry, she is a very emotional and loving person. She will have her own career. She will understand your line of work very well," Munisha said.
She further added, "There will be a lot of friendship between the two of you because you are the sort of person who needs to be friends with someone before you get into a relationship.”
On hearing this, Ranbir gave her a high-five. The tarot reader then concluded by saying, " You might have met her briefly but you don't know her very intensely yet.”
While describing the Sanju actor's nature, the card freader revealed, “You are a very committed person contrary to your image."
Munisha Khatwani is a tarot reader and astrologer based in Mumbai, who has also done predictions for celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.
It is pertinent to mention that Ranbir Kapoor got married to actress Alia Bhatt in April 2022 shortly after which they welcomed a cute daughter, Raha Kapoor.