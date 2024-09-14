Trending

Ranbir Kapoor learnt about his future wife from tarot card reader

Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with superstar Alia Bhatt in April, 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with superstar Alia Bhatt in April, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with superstar Alia Bhatt in April, 2022 

Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor featured in Simi Garewal's talk show titled Simi Selects India's Most Desirable (2011). 

In each episode of the show a tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani predicted about the future partners of the Brahmastra star on the show. 

A throwback clip from the show has gone viral for all the right reasons where Munisha spoke about the qualities of the star's future partner and her relationship with him. 

“The person you are going to marry, she is a very emotional and loving person. She will have her own career. She will understand your line of work very well," Munisha said. 

She further added, "There will be a lot of friendship between the two of you because you are the sort of person who needs to be friends with someone before you get into a relationship.”

On hearing this, Ranbir gave her a high-five. The tarot reader then concluded by saying, " You might have met her briefly but you don't know her very intensely yet.”

While describing the Sanju actor's nature, the card freader revealed, “You are a very committed person contrary to your image." 

Munisha Khatwani is a tarot reader and astrologer based in Mumbai, who has also done predictions for celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. 

It is pertinent to mention that Ranbir Kapoor got married to actress Alia Bhatt in April 2022 shortly after which they welcomed a cute daughter, Raha Kapoor. 

Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute
Perry Farrell madly assaults Dave Narro at Jane’s Addiction concert: WATCH

Perry Farrell madly assaults Dave Narro at Jane’s Addiction concert: WATCH
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message

Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos

Trending News

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Priyanka Chopra receives massive praise from Ishaan Khatter: 'She's a trailblazer'
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Feroze Khan's acting prowess matched to THESE Bollywood icons
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Ananya Panday to mesmerize audience at the 'IIFA Awards' 2024
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Mahira Khan in tune with Meesha Shafi's THIS beat at the Atlantis The Royal
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Ayeza Khan shares skincare regimen ahead of fan meet and greet
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun with husband Nick Jonas in France
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali offer visual feast with breathtaking ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ photoshoot
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Kareena Kapoor elucidates how 'Buckingham Murders' was her dream 'choice'
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Katrina Kaif rocks her 'Kala Chashma' as she arrives in Mumbai
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to join forces in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Mawra Hocane celebrates birthday month with exciting news