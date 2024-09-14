Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbors ‘fed up’ of their security

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hardly ever seen’ in their ‘considerably pricey’ neighborhood

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbors in California have reportedly grown “fed up” with them.

And it’s all because the couple has high security protocols, which don’t allow local residents to meet them often.

Speaking to The News, an undisclosed vicinity dweller didn’t mince words while expressing that they “cannot wait for Meghan Markle to leave.”

A former soldier named Frank McGinity, who owns a house next door, claimed that he was asked to return from the Duke of Sussex’s gates.

The navy veteran wanted to gift some local history films to Prince Harry when he first arrived in the area, but the ex-royals were “not interested.”

Frank McGinity was also astonished to note that Meghan Markle and his husband decided to live in the Riven Rock Estate where inhabitants are “typically older.”

“We don’t see them very much around here,” he told Montectio Journal.

Just earlier this month, another neighbor called Richard Mineards confided in The Telegraph that surrounding residents are disappointed about not seeing the Duke and the Duchess frequently.

He asserted that Prince Harry is accompanied by his bodyguards, even when cycling, eating, or going on a stroll.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is very difficult to spot in the neighborhood, but is occasionally heading out for lunch or shopping sprees with friends.

Although the duo lives in one “considerably pricier spot” in California, they’re “hardly ever seen.”

Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute
Perry Farrell madly assaults Dave Narro at Jane’s Addiction concert: WATCH

Perry Farrell madly assaults Dave Narro at Jane’s Addiction concert: WATCH
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message

Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos

Royal News

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Prince William sent last-minute ‘olive branch’ text to Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Zara Tindall uses genius parenting trick to handle her children
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Kate Middleton, Prince William take Prince George to first flying lesson
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Prince Harry’s charity warning comes out before 40th birthday
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Prince Harry vows to not follow in King Charles' footsteps in emotional statement
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps with daring adventure
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton’s IVF clinic hit with lawsuit over ‘lost’ embryos
Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone