Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbors ‘fed up’ of their security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbors in California have reportedly grown “fed up” with them.
And it’s all because the couple has high security protocols, which don’t allow local residents to meet them often.
Speaking to The News, an undisclosed vicinity dweller didn’t mince words while expressing that they “cannot wait for Meghan Markle to leave.”
A former soldier named Frank McGinity, who owns a house next door, claimed that he was asked to return from the Duke of Sussex’s gates.
The navy veteran wanted to gift some local history films to Prince Harry when he first arrived in the area, but the ex-royals were “not interested.”
Frank McGinity was also astonished to note that Meghan Markle and his husband decided to live in the Riven Rock Estate where inhabitants are “typically older.”
“We don’t see them very much around here,” he told Montectio Journal.
Just earlier this month, another neighbor called Richard Mineards confided in The Telegraph that surrounding residents are disappointed about not seeing the Duke and the Duchess frequently.
He asserted that Prince Harry is accompanied by his bodyguards, even when cycling, eating, or going on a stroll.
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is very difficult to spot in the neighborhood, but is occasionally heading out for lunch or shopping sprees with friends.
Although the duo lives in one “considerably pricier spot” in California, they’re “hardly ever seen.”