Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday

Prince William and Princess Kate make huge move ahead of Prince Harry's birthday

  September 14, 2024


Prince William and Princess Kate made a generous yet “surprising” move as Prince Harry gears to celebrate his 40th birthday milestone.

William and Kate extended help to London’s Southwark Foodbank that suffered a huge theft, on September 8, 2024.

The foodbank, managed by Pecan on Peckham High Street, suffered £3,000 loss as food, hygiene products and a laptop was stolen.

After learning about the incident, the Prince and Princess of Wales donated £3,500 to assist in restocking the stolen items.

Pecan's chief executive, Peter Edwards, shared with the BBC, "This surprise donation by the Prince and Princess of Wales - following such a difficult spell for their family - underlines their kindness and decency."

Edwards also expressed how much the contribution meant to the food bank's team, "Their generosity will inspire staff and volunteers to redouble Pecan's efforts to alleviate poverty in London."

Meanwhile, members of the public also stepped forward, offering their own donations after hearing of the burglary.

Edwards remarked, "We are delighted that after such a difficult time for their own family, the Waleses thought of us and the people of the community in need across Southwark, and that's testament to their decency and compassion."

This heart winning gesture comes amid the speculations if the Royal Family will establish any contact with the Duke of Sussex on his special day, on September 15, 2024.

Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbors ‘fed up’ of their security
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Prince William sent last-minute ‘olive branch’ text to Prince Harry
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Zara Tindall uses genius parenting trick to handle her children
Kate Middleton, Prince William take Prince George to first flying lesson
Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’
Prince Harry’s charity warning comes out before 40th birthday
Prince Harry vows to not follow in King Charles' footsteps in emotional statement
Prince George follows in Prince William's footsteps with daring adventure
Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement