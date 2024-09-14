Entertainment

Perry Farrell madly assaults Dave Narro at Jane’s Addiction concert: WATCH

Perry Farrell from Jane’s Addiction creates chaos onstage by lunging at guitarist Dave Navarro

  • September 14, 2024


Perry Farrell, who is the lead singer of Jane’s Addiction, wildly flipped out at guitar player Dave Navarro in the middle of a Boston gig last night.

On September 13, the crowd witnessed him angrily bark lyrics into the mic before colliding with his bandmate, then even going on to hit him with repeated blows.

Concert attenders suggested that tensions between the two were growing as the show kept progressing with some eyewitnesses saying that Perry Ferrell first shouted at Dave Narro during Mountain Song.

His irritation took flight as the rock band played Three Days, and he finally exploded with attacks at the end of Ocean Days, making the evening’s entertainment conclude abruptly.

Dave Narro was filmed defending himself from an uncontainable Perry Ferrell, who was forcefully pulled away by crew members rushing to the stage.

It took a while before the erupting vocalist was restrained and subsequently dragged off by a group of organizers, including bassist Eric Avery.

As per Daily Mail, stage lights had been dimmed to a dark blue at the time, so the audience won’t exactly see Perry Ferrell’s meltdown.

Meanwhile, Dave Narro walked around in the front very calmly.

Moments after his bandmate was taken away, he walked on the stage with Eric Avery as well as drummer Stephen Perkins, hugging each other and showing peace symbols before signing off.

