King Charles to utilize Princess Beatrice’s popularity for ‘cause close to heart’

King Charles reportedly wants to utilize Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s soaring popularity for more public engagements.
Just this week, the sisters got to attend a garden party hosted at London’s Haven House Hospice, where they were sent for supporting charity workers’ dedication on behalf of the royal family.
Well-informed sources told Express UK that this isn’t the only appearance that Your Majesty has decided for Prince Andrew’s daughters as they shall be handed more work in upcoming months.
An insider said, “Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are extremely popular with the public, so it makes sense for King Charles to utilise that popularity.”
“There were discussions over the summer about using them at public facing events. They will not be elevated to working royal status, but they will step up in an unofficial capacity,” the person added.
Going on, the same individual disclosed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are going to mostly visit occasions for charities or other such “causes closes to the family’s heart.”
But they can’t be fully brought to the foreground yet because of the scandal that their father Prince Andrew has been linked with.