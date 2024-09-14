Sci-Tech

Meta to begin AI training in UK using public content from Facebook and Instagram

Meta will use public posts, including photos, captions, and comments, for AI training

  September 14, 2024
Meta Platforms will soon start training its AI models in the UK using public content from Facebook and Instagram users, after pausing the process due to regulatory concerns.

The company stated it will use public posts, including photos, captions, and comments, for AI training.

As per multiple outlets, during the process, it is considered that private messages and data from users under 18 will not be included.

Meta had stopped the rollout in June after Ireland’s privacy regulator asked for a delay.

The pause also gave Meta time to address concerns raised by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Meta said that after constructive discussions with the ICO, it now has the necessary clarity to introduce AI products in the UK.

Starting next week, UK users will get in-app notifications explaining how their data will be used and how they can opt out.

The ICO mentioned that Meta has made the opt-out process easier and extended the timeframe for users to object. 

