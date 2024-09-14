Royal

Meghan Markle's 'noisy tantrums, angry emails' leaked in Hollywood report

Meghan Markle called 'dictator in high heels' whose behavior is 'enabled' by Prince Harry

  September 14, 2024
Meghan Markle has been called a “dictator in high heels,” who allegedly turns down advice, belittles people, and keeps changing her mind.

According to a new brutal account published by Hollywood Reporter, the Duchess of Sussex’s savage personality is why she has such a high staff turnover.

In fact, the assessment has informed that her former chief of staff Josh Kettler resigned specifically because of these issues.

“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan Markle. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice... She and Prince Harry are poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently,” an unnamed source said.

Hollywood Reporter’s report claimed that employees have nicknamed her “Duchess Difficult” after she started sending angry emails at odd hours and threw “noisy tantrums.”

Another source quipped, “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”

Meanwhile, staff members have called Prince Harry a “very charming person.”

But the Duke of Sussex has been accused of “enabling” Meghan Markle because he reportedly hasn’t done anything to protect their workers from her behavior.

“She’s just terrible,” someone told the magazine.

Royal News

Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday
King Charles to utilize Princess Beatrice’s popularity for ‘cause close to heart’
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbors ‘fed up’ of their security
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Prince William sent last-minute ‘olive branch’ text to Prince Harry
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Zara Tindall uses genius parenting trick to handle her children
Kate Middleton, Prince William take Prince George to first flying lesson
Prince Harry hits royal family with message to ‘stay away’