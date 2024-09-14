Meghan Markle’s ‘noisy tantrums, angry emails’ leaked in Hollywood report

Meghan Markle has been called a “dictator in high heels,” who allegedly turns down advice, belittles people, and keeps changing her mind.
According to a new brutal account published by Hollywood Reporter, the Duchess of Sussex’s savage personality is why she has such a high staff turnover.
In fact, the assessment has informed that her former chief of staff Josh Kettler resigned specifically because of these issues.
“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan Markle. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice... She and Prince Harry are poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently,” an unnamed source said.
Hollywood Reporter’s report claimed that employees have nicknamed her “Duchess Difficult” after she started sending angry emails at odd hours and threw “noisy tantrums.”
Another source quipped, “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”
Meanwhile, staff members have called Prince Harry a “very charming person.”
But the Duke of Sussex has been accused of “enabling” Meghan Markle because he reportedly hasn’t done anything to protect their workers from her behavior.
“She’s just terrible,” someone told the magazine.