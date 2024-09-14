Hailey Bieber celebrates 6 years of marriage with Justin Bieber: ‘Love you’

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber ring in 6th wedding anniversary but this year with their little bundle of joy.
The Rhode founder, who just gave birth to her son Jack Blues Bieber with Justin in August, shared glimpses of their intimate anniversary celebration on her Instagram stories on Friday, September, 13.
Her first story features a picture of three golden colored and heart-shaped balloons with little red heart and “love you” imprinted on it.
Meanwhile, the second story featured a video which shows burning candles with flowers around it, which appeared to be their set-up for the night.
This marks six years of couple’s initial New York City courthouse wedding in September 2018.
Hailey concluded her stories with the picture of her hand holding a beautiful polaroid image that showcases herself and Justin smooching and kissing while the candles from her previous clip appeared in the background.
"6 years. Love you baby,” Hailey wrote on the photo.
Last year, Justin celebrated their wedding anniversary with a heartwarming note for Hailey on Instagram.
"You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations," he penned at the time.