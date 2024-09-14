Netflix fires back at ‘Squid Game’ knock-off allegation

Netflix is responding to Soham Shah’s Squid Game plagiarism claims with a befitting reply!
In a shocking turn of events, an Indian film director, Soham Shah, accused the 2021’s blockbuster series Squid Game to be a copy of his 2009’s Bollywood film Luck and filed a lawsuit against the video streaming company.
Firing back at Shah’s claims, Netflix’s spokesperson asserted, “This claim has no merit. Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong Hyuk.”
He further said in his statement, “We intend to defend this matter vigorously.”
In the lawsuit documents obtained by TMZ, Shah accused that the makers of Squid Game used his movie as a blueprint to create the hit series and alleged that the show writer Huang Dong-hyuk wrote the plot of the series back in 2009, the same year Luck was released.
It is pertinent to mention that the storyline of Shah’s film and Squid Game shows huge similarity.
In Luck, a mafia leader named Moussa offers an opportunity to change their fate to a group of people by offering them a hefty amount. However, to win the prize, the group had to participate in a series of deadly games while people bet on them.
Reading this plot, fans of Netflix’s hit survival thriller might recognize similarities between Squid Game and the Bollywood movie’s storylines.