Prince Harry insists on ‘always loving’ UK despite soaring unpopularity

Prince Harry has sworn to “always love” United Kingdom, even after becoming increasingly unpopular in his country.
He relocated to America with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, after which surveys have repeatedly shown him being unfavored by the British public.
As per a new poll that was commissioned by The Times, 62% of participants expressed disliking Prince Harry, whereas only 26% held a positive opinion about him.
Meanwhile, 65% of people who took part in the same assessment thought negatively of Meghan Markle with a mere 22% holding her in a likeable light.
Despite Britishers rejecting him and his wife, the Duke of Sussex has however maintained his love for the United Kingdom.
In his memoir Spare, he wrote, “I love my Mother Country, and I love my family, and I always will.”
“I just wish, at the second-darkest moment of my life, they’d both been there for me. And I believe they’ll look back one day and wish they had too,” Prince Harry added.
He also pointed out of having no problem with his nation or its monarchy, but only the “sick” press reporting that took his privacy away.