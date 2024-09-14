Royal

Prince Harry insists on ‘always loving’ UK despite soaring unpopularity

Prince Harry says he will forever love United Kingdom, regardless of its people rejecting him

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Prince Harry says he will forever love United Kingdom, regardless of its people rejecting him
Prince Harry says he will forever love United Kingdom, regardless of its people rejecting him

Prince Harry has sworn to “always love” United Kingdom, even after becoming increasingly unpopular in his country.

He relocated to America with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, after which surveys have repeatedly shown him being unfavored by the British public.

As per a new poll that was commissioned by The Times, 62% of participants expressed disliking Prince Harry, whereas only 26% held a positive opinion about him.

Meanwhile, 65% of people who took part in the same assessment thought negatively of Meghan Markle with a mere 22% holding her in a likeable light.

Despite Britishers rejecting him and his wife, the Duke of Sussex has however maintained his love for the United Kingdom.

In his memoir Spare, he wrote, “I love my Mother Country, and I love my family, and I always will.”

“I just wish, at the second-darkest moment of my life, they’d both been there for me. And I believe they’ll look back one day and wish they had too,” Prince Harry added.

He also pointed out of having no problem with his nation or its monarchy, but only the “sick” press reporting that took his privacy away.

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving

Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels

Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Royal News

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Meghan Markle’s ‘noisy tantrums, angry emails’ leaked in Hollywood report
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
King Charles to utilize Princess Beatrice’s popularity for ‘cause close to heart’
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbors ‘fed up’ of their security
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince William sent last-minute ‘olive branch’ text to Prince Harry
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Zara Tindall uses genius parenting trick to handle her children