Royal

Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift

Kate Middleton revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy in new emotional video message

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Kate Middletons new video makes Meghan Markle move on from Royal rift
Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift

Last week, Kate Middleton shared an emotional and intimate video message about her health and recovery, which was an amalgamation of positivity and hope for all and Meghan Markle is no exception.

“Meghan never thought there could be a way back for her and Harry with Kate and William but after seeing Kate’s video, it’s made her think differently," an insider told the OK Magazine.

According to the source, Kate's recent health update brought joy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were delighted to see her recovery progress and her family's warmth and growth.

“Also, with Kate’s poignant message about love and her illness putting a different perspective on life, Meghan’s hoping things may change for the better,” they added.

The insider concluded, “She knows how much Harry wants to see his family and misses them and both couples have been through so much, that she feels it could be time to finally move on. Meghan hopes this is the beginning of new start for her and Kate.”

Princess Kate’s video, in which she revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy, featured her cherished moments with Prince William and their children, Louis, George and Charlotte.

Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags

Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags
Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift

Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift
Afghan women risk lives to attend summit: ‘We’ll never stop fighting’

Afghan women risk lives to attend summit: ‘We’ll never stop fighting’
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

Royal News

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince Harry insists on ‘always loving’ UK despite soaring unpopularity
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Meghan Markle’s ‘noisy tantrums, angry emails’ leaked in Hollywood report
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
King Charles to utilize Princess Beatrice’s popularity for ‘cause close to heart’
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbors ‘fed up’ of their security
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince William sent last-minute ‘olive branch’ text to Prince Harry
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’