Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift

Last week, Kate Middleton shared an emotional and intimate video message about her health and recovery, which was an amalgamation of positivity and hope for all and Meghan Markle is no exception.
“Meghan never thought there could be a way back for her and Harry with Kate and William but after seeing Kate’s video, it’s made her think differently," an insider told the OK Magazine.
According to the source, Kate's recent health update brought joy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were delighted to see her recovery progress and her family's warmth and growth.
“Also, with Kate’s poignant message about love and her illness putting a different perspective on life, Meghan’s hoping things may change for the better,” they added.
The insider concluded, “She knows how much Harry wants to see his family and misses them and both couples have been through so much, that she feels it could be time to finally move on. Meghan hopes this is the beginning of new start for her and Kate.”
Princess Kate’s video, in which she revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy, featured her cherished moments with Prince William and their children, Louis, George and Charlotte.