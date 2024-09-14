Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving

Prince William made a surprising appearance to the Airbus Helicopters headquarters yesterday, just a few days after expressing that he “misses flying.”
It seems that the Prince of Wales set out to fulfill his desire of being in close vicinity of flying aircrafts right away.
On September 13, he arrived to see the aviation company’s head office inauguration at Oxford Airport, although his visit was in a private capacity and not an official one.
Prince William sported a blue jumper for this occasion close to his heart whilst informally chatting away with staff.
As per Hello Magazine, he was shown around the brand new Airbus H135, which is a part of London Air Ambulance’s upgraded fleet and was put on display in the hangar.
Just few months back, it was reported that the Prince of Wales had gifted a few of these models to the charity organization.
Prince William seemingly picked that particular aircraft because it happens to an updated version of the one he flew while serving East Anglian Air Ambulance as a pilot between 2015 and 2017.
The media portal hasn’t however revealed whether he flew one yesterday.