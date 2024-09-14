Royal

Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving

Prince William dropped by Airbus Helicopters headquarters to fulfill a new burning desire

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Prince William dropped by Airbus Helicopters headquarters to fulfill a new burning desire
Prince William dropped by Airbus Helicopters headquarters to fulfill a new burning desire

Prince William made a surprising appearance to the Airbus Helicopters headquarters yesterday, just a few days after expressing that he “misses flying.”

It seems that the Prince of Wales set out to fulfill his desire of being in close vicinity of flying aircrafts right away.

On September 13, he arrived to see the aviation company’s head office inauguration at Oxford Airport, although his visit was in a private capacity and not an official one.

Prince William sported a blue jumper for this occasion close to his heart whilst informally chatting away with staff.

As per Hello Magazine, he was shown around the brand new Airbus H135, which is a part of London Air Ambulance’s upgraded fleet and was put on display in the hangar.

Just few months back, it was reported that the Prince of Wales had gifted a few of these models to the charity organization.

Prince William seemingly picked that particular aircraft because it happens to an updated version of the one he flew while serving East Anglian Air Ambulance as a pilot between 2015 and 2017.

The media portal hasn’t however revealed whether he flew one yesterday.

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving

Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels

Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’

Royal News

Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince Harry insists on ‘always loving’ UK despite soaring unpopularity
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Meghan Markle’s ‘noisy tantrums, angry emails’ leaked in Hollywood report
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
King Charles to utilize Princess Beatrice’s popularity for ‘cause close to heart’
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge move as Harry celebrates milestone birthday
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbors ‘fed up’ of their security
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince William set to break Harry’s heart on milestone birthday
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince William sent last-minute ‘olive branch’ text to Prince Harry
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Prince Louis tries to snatch Kate Middleton from siblings: ‘She’s mine!’
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
Zara Tindall uses genius parenting trick to handle her children