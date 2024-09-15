‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

Lily Collins is embracing “Christmas spirit” by sharing some “BTS gems” from Emily in Paris’ season 4 set!
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, September 14, the Inheritance actress dropped a carousel of photos from the holiday episode of the hit series.
“Just because it's September doesn't mean you can't get into the Christmas spirit,” captioned the actress.
She continued to write, “Some BTS gems from our @emilyinparis season four holiday episode.”
In the first photo of the carousel, Collins was captured beaming with actress Ashley Park, both forming a heart with their hands against the backdrop of a charming Christmas tree and aesthetic furniture.
The next image saw the To The Bone actress wearing a cute sweater that featured a deer and snowflakes, giving absolute Christmas vibes.
The third image captured a table that had a plate with a shortbread ginger cookie, a camera, a small red bear, and some Christmas wreaths.
As the series continued, many other photos from the carousel showcased the actress with other cast members.
Commenting on the post, one fan wrote, “Let me tell you, I LOVED the ugly Christmas sweater.”
Another penned, "Ok, I was wondering what Emily would be up to during the holidays. Excited to watch!”
“I loooooved the Christmas vibes,” expressed the third.
Emily in Paris’ season 4 was released in two parts, with each having five episodes. The first part premiered on August 15, 2024, while the second one was dropped on September 12, 2024.