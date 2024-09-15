Health

Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags

Unlike women, a man suffering from depression may become easily angered or aggressive, suggest research

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags
Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags

Depression in men can often go undetected or neglected as the common symptoms like changed behaviors and moods after usually taken as anger issues and not like a mental health issue.

Discover the five subtle signs that could signal a deeper emotional battle.

1- Irritability:

It is common for a man going through depression to show heightened level of anger, frustration and irritability rather than showing sadness.

2- Changes in weight:

Men who are battling depression show drastic changes in eating habits and low appetite, eventually resulting in sudden weight loss.

3- Loss of interest in hobbies:

Depression can lead a man to get uninterested in the activities that he usually liked doing. This sudden change in interest can be a major sign indicating depression.

4- Concentration issues:

For a man who is struggling with depression, it is easy for him to lose focus on anything he’s working. It can also affect memory and decision-making skills.

5- Persistent negative thoughts:

Men do not usually discuss their emotions, feelings, and thoughts openly, however, it is common that a person who is going through depression show signs of negative thinking and lack of motivation. Additionally, signs of hopelessness and despair can also display deeper emotional struggles.

Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags

Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags
Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift

Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift
Afghan women risk lives to attend summit: ‘We’ll never stop fighting’

Afghan women risk lives to attend summit: ‘We’ll never stop fighting’
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos

Health News

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Love cheese but struggling with weight? Try THESE smart choices to lose pounds
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Nighttime outdoor light affects Alzheimer’s risk, study
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Twice-yearly THIS injection cuts HIV risk by 96%!
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
THIS high-protein food could be key to younger brain: study
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Mpox: Africa CDC reacts strongly to alarming 107 new deaths
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
4 psychology books that will make you happier and smarter
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Chronic steroid use could raise diabetes risk, study
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Newborn screening may predict Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict