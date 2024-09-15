Uncovering depression in men: 5 hidden red flags

Depression in men can often go undetected or neglected as the common symptoms like changed behaviors and moods after usually taken as anger issues and not like a mental health issue.
Discover the five subtle signs that could signal a deeper emotional battle.
1- Irritability:
It is common for a man going through depression to show heightened level of anger, frustration and irritability rather than showing sadness.
2- Changes in weight:
Men who are battling depression show drastic changes in eating habits and low appetite, eventually resulting in sudden weight loss.
3- Loss of interest in hobbies:
Depression can lead a man to get uninterested in the activities that he usually liked doing. This sudden change in interest can be a major sign indicating depression.
4- Concentration issues:
For a man who is struggling with depression, it is easy for him to lose focus on anything he’s working. It can also affect memory and decision-making skills.
5- Persistent negative thoughts:
Men do not usually discuss their emotions, feelings, and thoughts openly, however, it is common that a person who is going through depression show signs of negative thinking and lack of motivation. Additionally, signs of hopelessness and despair can also display deeper emotional struggles.