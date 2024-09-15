Kim Kardashian releases first statement after Jude Bellingham 'crush' rumours

Kim Kardashian has released a first statement after rumours started speculating that she has a HUGE “crush” on England footballer Jude Bellingham.
On Friday, the SKIMS founder gave a message of hope to parents who have kids struggling with dyslexia.
She posted a Instagram Story of a pal Lauren Sánchez, who shared her thoughts on first children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.
In the viral video, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos got candid about growing up with dyslexia.
Kim captioned the post, "I'm reposting this not bc she's my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay."
The Kardashians star eldest daughter North West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, revealed that she was diagnosed with dyslexia during livestream.
Recently, rumours are circulating that Kim, 43, is completely smitten by Jude.
A source told Life & Style, “The more Kim meets Jude the more she likes him and the more she crushes on him. Even if it is a pretty unlikely situation that she’s going to land the guy because he’s got a girlfriend.”
For the unversed, Jude has also become SKIMS model.