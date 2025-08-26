Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours

Taylor Swift’s loyal fans have turned on her best friend Zoë Kravitz, accusing the actress of breaking “girl code” following swirling rumors that she’s dating Harry Styles, one of Swift’s famous exes.

As per Dailymail, the backlash flared up after the Big Little Lies starlet and the One direction alum were 'spotted kissing at a London restaurant' just days before they were sighted together in Rome.

On Sunday, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic walk in Italy, as they strolled together arm-in-arm.

Soon after Kravatiz and Styles ignited the romance rumours the fans flocked to the social media to express their recation.

“What's girl code?” one asked.

Another noted, “All good but wouldn’t trust her the same. Wonder how Taylor feels.”

The third wrote, “HILARIOUS people are SUGGESTING a Harry/Zoe with Taylor/Travis DOUBLE DATE! Taylor should LEAVE Zoe, as she BROKE GIRL CODE as you NEVER DATE a FRIEND’S EX! Plus, I can 113% GUARANTEE you if the date happens, Harry/Taylor’s feelings will SURFACE with Haylor getting BACK TOGETHER!”

“Isn't she taylor's friend,” another questioned.

To note, Styles and Swift, who is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce (35) — previously had a three-month romance between 2012 and 2013, which ended after an "almighty row."

