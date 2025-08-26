Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending a decade together

Kim Kardashian has been under intense media scrutiny after being spotted with her daughter, North West, in Rome.

The SKIMS founder and her eldest daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, were seen leaving Pierluigi eatery together on Saturday, August 23.

During the night out, the 12-year-old North was wearing a corset and a miniskirt while vacationing in Rome.

The viral pictures of the first child of Kim and Kanye showed the girl was towering over her mother as she opted for platform boots and blue hair extensions.

As the latest sighting of the mother-daughter duo gained traction on social media, several fans took to their X accounts to express their fury over the bold fashion statements of the former couple’s first child.

One commented, "So inappropriate, Kim,” while another noted, “OK, Kim, she’s 12."

"The skirt and boots are fine, but the corset on a 12-year-old is a little out of hand," a third chimed in.

A fourth said, "And this is coming from a fashion designer who designs for exotic dancers."

This confrontation comes a few months after Kim’s former husband, with whom she parted ways in 2022, alleged that his ex-wife had taken his rights away in choosing what his kids wear during their outings.

At the time, he wrote in his series of tweets on his official X account, which read, "DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE A SAY."

"MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME," he claimed in March this year.

As of now, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West has responded to the backlash.

To note, in addition to North West, the former couple also shares three children, including Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.   

