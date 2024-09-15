Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason

Rebel Wilson is revealing why her upcoming film The Deb is her “dream directorial debut!”
While speaking to PEOPLE before the film’s premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, The Hustle actress opened up about how directing The Deb brought her favorite genre to life and became her dream directorial debut.
Describing “musical” as her favorite genre, the actress said, “Basically, it could only have been a musical, I think, because the amount of work and passion and love you have to put in, I think for me it could only be a musical.”
She further said that in order to step out of the “acting game” for a while in order to direct films, it had to be a “musical.”
“And I thought it had to be Australian, because it's very authentic to me and my background. So hence, The Deb,” told Wilson.
To explain what made musical her favorite directorial genre, the Senior Year actress flashed back to her teenage years and recalled a production she watched as a teen.
Revealing how her pet dogs had auditioned for a musical called 42nd Street, the actress recalled giving her pets some musical commands on which they acted; however, they failed to secure the part due to an onstage mishap.
And when Wilson went to watch the musical with her mom, she revealed being captivated by “singing and dancing and joy and light and awesomeness” that came with that show.
“And ever since then, I've just loved musicals,” said The Deb director.
Wilson’s The Deb is set to premiere as the closing film for the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 15, 2024.