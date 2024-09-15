Entertainment

Tommy Cash leaves music industry mourning at age 84

Johnny Cash's brother Tommy Cash died on Friday at the age of 84

  by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Tommy Cash left the music industry mourning after he died on Friday at age 84.

He is the younger brother of renowned musician Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville confirmed the tragic news through an announcement on social media.

The founder of the Johnny Cash Museum, Bill Miller, said on Instagram, "We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last evening with the passing of Tommy Cash.”

Tommy died one day after the the 21st anniversary of his brother, who passed away September 12, 2003, due to diabetes.

Bill added, "Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry. This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy's beloved wife, Marcy, and his family in your prayers."

The late country musician made release his debut, Here's Tommy Cash, in 1968.

Later on he achieved milestone in his career by reaching top 10 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs in 1970 with Six White Horses.

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s recent family outing leaves internet divided
Britney Spears rings in sons’ 18th and 19th birthdays with nostalgic photos
Hailey Bieber's father drops major hint about Jack Blues' FIRST appearance
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian releases first statement after Jude Bellingham 'crush' rumours
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted 'holding hands & kissing' amid divorce
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels
Hailey Bieber celebrates 6 years of marriage with Justin Bieber: ‘Love you’
Netflix fires back at ‘Squid Game’ knock-off allegation
Perry Farrell’s wife breaks silence on Dave Navarro feud at Jane’s Addiction show
Katy Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom’s big secret leaves her in shock