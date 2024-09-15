Tommy Cash leaves music industry mourning at age 84

Tommy Cash left the music industry mourning after he died on Friday at age 84.
He is the younger brother of renowned musician Johnny Cash.
Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville confirmed the tragic news through an announcement on social media.
The founder of the Johnny Cash Museum, Bill Miller, said on Instagram, "We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last evening with the passing of Tommy Cash.”
Tommy died one day after the the 21st anniversary of his brother, who passed away September 12, 2003, due to diabetes.
Bill added, "Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry. This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy's beloved wife, Marcy, and his family in your prayers."
The late country musician made release his debut, Here's Tommy Cash, in 1968.
Later on he achieved milestone in his career by reaching top 10 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs in 1970 with Six White Horses.