Royal Family finally celebrates Prince Harry's 40th birthday amid 'fallout'

Prince Harry celebrates his milestone 40th birthday with Meghan Markle and kids

  by Web Desk
  September 15, 2024
The Royal Family has finally wished Prince Harry on his milestone 40th birthday amid “fallout” rumours.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly celebrated his birthday with wife Meghan Markle and children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the official page of royal family posted a picture of Harry and wrote, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday.”

Previously, a royal expert noted that the Spare author won’t be receiving any birthday wish from the Buckingham Palace.

During a conversation with GB News, Lydia Alty noted, "If there hadn’t been the family fallout, the Royal Family would have celebrated Harry’s 40th birthday,” adding, "Meghan, who celebrated her birthday in August, was met with complete silence from the Palaces."

The key royals used to wish on Sussexes' birthdays even months after they left the palace in 2022.

"But since interviews on live TV and commentary in books, the Royal Family has completely ignored them for the past two years," Lydia explained.

King Charles has extended an olive branch to his young son along with Prince William and Kate Middleton by wishing him on his birthday.

