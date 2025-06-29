Prince George faces quiet burden of his ‘destiny’ as future king

As Prince George approaches his 12th birthday on July 22, his more serious demeanor at recent public appearances is drawing attention.
The second-in-line to the throne appeared prominently during recent major engagements like Trooping the Colour and VE Day celebrations, where he undertook some of his first royal duties.
According to veteran royal expert Jennie Bond, the eldest son of Prince Willian and Kate Middleton is might be facing the burden of his "destiny" as the nation's future King.
“He (George) tends to look rather serious when he’s ‘on parade’ these days. Charlotte looks demure, Louis looks impish, but George sometimes looks rather preoccupied to me. And who can blame him?” she told The Mirror.
James continued, “It is an extraordinary prospect to know that one day you will be taking on the huge role that you are now watching your grandfather perform.
However, Prince George still enjoys the carefree moments of childhood as he regularly attends Birmingham club Aston Villa matches with Prince William.
“But he’s not, by any means, always a serious little chap. When he’s with his dad at a football match, or fooling around with his siblings and his father, he has a wonderful smile on his face, and seems happy and relaxed,” James added.
Prince George is second-in-line to the throne after father Prince William and Grandfather King Charles.