Prince Edward earns title of ‘good hugger’ from woman during solo Canada trip

Prince Edward is currently on a solo seven-day tour of Canada without his wife Duchess Sophie

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince Edward has received the title of ‘good hugger’ from a local woman during his solo seven-day tour of Canada without wife, Duchess Sophie.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who kicked off his trip on June, 26, is currently in Prince Edward Island, where he made several public appearances throughout the day.

While attending engagements in Charlottetown, Edward interacted and spoke with members of the public.

During the walkabout, a local resident named Barbara Bernard approached the royal with a bold yet heartfelt request of a hug

"I asked him if he wanted a hug. He said 'OK' and gave me one,” Barbara beamingly shared.

She went on to gush, “He was a very good hugger.”

The photos of the moment made rounds on the social media and royal fans were quick to praise his kind and approachable nature.

"That's so sweet!" one wrote on X.

While, another added, "How really cute! Nice she got to hug him, he really seems like a warm, charming guy after all so why not!"

“Good for her we all need more hugging these days,” the third tweeted.

The fourth penned, “The myth, the prince, the hugger!”

To note, Prince Edward last visited Canada in April 2023, when he travelled to Toronto and Vancouver.

