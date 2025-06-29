Future King William ends relationship with controversial donor

  by Web Desk
  • |
Prince William has reportedly severed ties with a prominent donor after allegations emerged that the benefactor attempted to offer privileged royal access in exchange for large financial contributions.

As per GB News, Minerva Mondejar Steiner, a Filipina-Swiss millionaire art gallery curator, offered private meetings with the Prince and Princess of Wales at the upcoming Royal Charity Polo Cup match in exchange for payment.

The Mondejar Gallery was an official sponsor of the annual charitable polo event, scheduled for next month in Windsor.

It is reported that Kensington Palace did not know about the rogue sponsor's alleged activities until alerted by the press.

The Palace sources affirmed to the Sunday Times that prompt action was taken to end the sponsorship once they learned of the apparent cash-for-access scheme.

It was also reported that the organisers of the prestigious event were unaware that the Mondejar Foundation was using it for a fundraiser.

The sources shared that she could not speak about the event until it had taken place due to a confidentiality agreement.

They added that Mondejar Steiner's chief target was to accumulate the funds for a technical college in her home city Tacloban in the Philippines that had been founded by her father.

In her email, Dr Mondejar Steine wrote, "As a patron of the Mondejar Foundation, you are invited to support their philanthropic work through a charitable donation, in return for which you will be welcomed to this prestigious occasion."

It detailed specific contribution levels: "£6,000 - admission for one patron. £20,000 - includes full access plus a private audience with Prince William and Princess Catherine.”

In an email she warned recipients that the invitation was "for your eyes only and not to be shared publicly or on social media".

To note, the Royal Charity Polo Cup is an exclusive, invite-only event where wealthy donors gather to watch the future king play polo and the palace announces updates on William's involvement only after the match has ended.

A Kensington Palace source said that the Palace had not been aware of the behaviour in the email.

