Prince George's passion for tennis unveiled ahead of Kate's Wimbledon visit

Kate Middleton is expected to make special appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship next week

Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, has a passion for sports, especially when it comes to tennis!

Ahead of the future Queen's upcoming appearance at Wimbledon, her previous efforts to develop interest in her kids have been circulating.

As reported by Daily Express, Kate arranged a private tennis coaching lesson for George back in 2019 to build a passion for sports similar to his father, Prince William.

The young royal, who is the second in line to the British throne, is a passionate sportsman like his father, with whom he made several appearances during the Premier League earlier this year.

Where did Prince George met Wimbledon star Roger Federer? 

In 2019, the second in line to the British throne was surprised by his mother with a private tennis lesson with none other than the popular Wimbledon star Roger Federer.

At the time, Kate arranged a short yet meaningful session for the young royal at her parent's home in Berkshire.

At the time, Roger shared a few moments from his meeting with George, noting, "At that stage, it's all about just touching the ball, it's already good. Same with my boys."

"I think I have a little advantage that I spent some time, you know, with him, I'm the only player he's ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favorite player," He told the outlet.

 Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon Championship 2025? 

As of now, it remains unclear whether Kate Middleton will take Prince George alongside her during the 2025 Wimbledon Championship, which will run from June 30th to July 13th this year. 

