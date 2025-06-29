Kate Middleton to plan sweet Wimbledon appearance with son Prince Louis?  

Kate Middleton has set to mark her return to public engagements after public concerns over her absence at Royal Ascot last week.
The future Queen reportedly aims to attend the 2025 Wimbledon championship ceremony alongside her youngest son, Prince Louis, who still awaits his Wimbledon debut.
Hello! magazine reported that Kate previously joined championships with her other eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in 2022.
In an old interview, the Princess of Wales revealed Louis’s passion for tennis matches.
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis' passion for tennis?
Additionally, she disclosed that the young royal is a die-hard fan of the sport, similar to his father, Prince William, who is also a big fan of football and has been serving as a patron of the Football Association for several years.
"He [Louis] tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court," she told the outlet in 2023.
Kate Middleton to join which royal member for 2025 Wimbledon Championship?
In addition to Kate and Louis, the Duchess of Gloucester is also expected to make an appearance at the opening ceremony of the highly-anticipated championship.
Kate and the 79-year-old Danish-born British Royal Family member will attend the sports ceremony as royal patrons of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
As of now, it's not confirmed whether Prince William and any of their kids will accompany Kate Middleton this year.
For those unaware, Wimbledon is set to return on June 30th and runs until July 13th in London.