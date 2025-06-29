Kate Middleton to join King Charles at major events during Trump’s UK visit

The Princess of Wales’ presence would be ‘icing on the cake’ for the US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Princess Kate is expected to play a key role alongside Prince William when King Charles hosts the US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the United Kingdom.

In a new update shared by GB News on Sunday, June 29, it was reported that the Princess of Wales may join her husband, the Prince of Wales, and father-in-law, Charles III, at major events during the 47th US President’s high-stakes trip to the country.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Kate’s presence at the high-profile events will be

extremely valuable,” and “icing on the cake” for the US Head of State.

While King Charles is already “looking forward” to hosting Trump later this year, Bond told The Mirror, "The icing on the cake for Donald Trump would, of course, be the presence of the Princess of Wales at some of the events and at the state dinner.”

However, while continuing her statement, the expert cautioned that the future queen’s appearance would highly depend on her health.

Bond also shared that during the major occasion, William will be taking a very “prominent role” alongside his father.

"President Trump appears to have taken a shine to William after their meeting at Notre Dame. So I'm sure we shall see Prince William taking a prominent role in the state visit," she stated.

Jennie Bond further noted, "I'm sure both William and Catherine recognise the importance of massaging the President's ego, and they will play as prominent a part as possible. It's what the monarch and his senior working royals must do; it's their job and their duty and they will do it well.”

The US President Donald Trump is set to visit the United Kingdom later this year.

