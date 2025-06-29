Prince William eyes special royal role for Zara Tindall in his future reign

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, has never served as a working royal likewise her other cousins

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince William eyes special royal role for Zara Tindall in his future reign  

Prince William has reportedly planned a special royal position for his beloved cousin, Zara Tindall, during his future monarchy.

The next heir to the British throne, who has not revealed his upcoming plans and strategy publicly, has quietly decided to grant a key royal position to Princess Anne’s only daughter.

A former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told The Mirror that Zara, who has not been entertained by her mother and uncle, King Charles III, throughout his reign, is expected to gain royal respect from her beloved cousin and future monarch.

"There will be so many demands on his time when he (William) is King that I think it’s a brilliant idea – if the reports are to be believed – that he might hand over racing matters to Zara Tindal," she told the outlet.

Bond continued, "Like her mother, she lives and breathes horses; she’s also extremely glamorous and well-liked, and it would be a perfect fit."

Additionally, the retired BBC reporter suggested that the Prince of Wales might hand over the royal racehorse events, including Royal Ascot, to Zara due to her passion towards the racing competitions.

About Zara Tindall's Royal role in King Charles' monarchy: 

For those unaware, Zara Tindall and her brother, Peter Phillips, were not given royal titles at the time of their birth by their mother, Princess Royal, as she allowed them to live more ordinary lives despite being prominent members of the British Royal Family.

As of now, neither Prince William nor Zara Tindall have confirmed these ongoing speculations. 

