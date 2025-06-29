Senior Royal makes rare appearance to attend major event: Photo

  by Sidra Khan
Princess Margriet made a delightful appearance at Introdans End of Season show.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Sunday, June 29, the Dutch Royal Family shared an update on the 82-year-old Princess of the Netherlands’ rare outing.

Margriet, who is the aunt of the Dutch Monarch, King Willem-Alexander, attended a special annual show at Theater Orpheus in Apeldoom, which features highlights from the company’s past year, surprise performances, and guest artists.

“Introdance closes the theater season with an edition of End of Season. This program is a selection from recent repertoire, complete with surprises: new creators, guest dancers and looks back at collaborations over the past year,” read the post’s caption.

The Royals continued, “For dancers saying goodbye, this is the moment to show their talent on stage one more time.”


They further noted, “Princess Margriet is at the performance in Theater Orpheus. After finishing, the Princess will speak to the departing dancers Vérine Bouwman and Fabio Falsetti.”

Alongside the caption, a photograph was shared that featured glimpses from the Princess’s appearance at the show.

For the outing, Margriet wore a black dress with a white floral pattern printed on it. She layered the outfit with a stylish black cape-like shawl with puffed sleeves and ruffled neck.

To accessorise her look, the Princess wore large circular earrings and a white bracelet.

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands is the third daughter of Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard, and the younger sister of Princess Beatrix – King Willem-Alexander’s mother.

She is currently eighth and last in the line of succession to the Dutch throne.

