King Felipe joins forces with international leaders for key UN conference

King Felipe had held a series of meetings with major figures for a significant United Nations’ conference.
On Sunday, June 29, the Spanish Royal Family took to Instagram to share details on the Monarch’s new engagements, reporting that he held several meetings with international leaders and delegations.
“The King has held this afternoon, at the Royal Alcázar in Seville, several meetings with international leaders and delegates on the occasion of the ‘IV International Conference on Financing for Development’ of the United Nations,” read the caption.
They continued to share that the meeting will take place in the Andalusian capital from June 30 to July 3 and will bring together representatives from over 150 countries.
“Earlier in the afternoon, the King met with António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations and then had the opportunity to talk with the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo,” stated the Royals.
Sharing further about King Felipe’s engagements, the Palace reported, “Shortly after, the King has held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Panama, José Raúl Mulino and, lastly, also met with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.”
Accompanying the post was a large carousel of photographs featuring highlights from King Felipe’s meetings and interaction with the leaders.