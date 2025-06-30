King Willem, Queen Máxima hail Dutch Women’s basketball team for world cup win

The Dutch Royal family is celebrating a historic victory as the national women's basketball team claimed their first-ever world title at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2025.
Taking to their Instagram account on Sunday, June 29, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima congratulate the team with heartfelt message.
"The Dutch 3x3 basketball players have made history. In Mongolia, they have won the world title for the first time in history,” the royal couple wrote.
The King and Queen added, “The Dutch team managed to defeat the host country Mongolia in a blood-thirsty and iron-strong final. We congratulate Janis Boonstra, Ilse Kuijt, Noor Driessen and Evelien Lutje Schipholt with this fantastic achievement.”
Dutch Basketball team defeated the host country Mongolia in a dramatic and hard-fought final to win the prestigious title for the first time.
Earlier to this, the Dutch royal family shared an update on Princess Margriet’s delightful appearance at Introdans End of Season show.
The 82-year-old Princess of the Netherlands’, who is the aunt of the King Willem-Alexander, attended a special annual show at Theater Orpheus in Apeldoom.
“Introdance closes the theater season with an edition of End of Season. This program is a selection from recent repertoire, complete with surprises: new creators, guest dancers and looks back at collaborations over the past year,” read the post’s caption.
Princess Margriet of the Netherlands is the third daughter of Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard.