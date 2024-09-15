Iqra Aziz slays black-on-denim for the soul: Photos

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Iqra Aziz proved that a classic black shirt and denim jeans never go out of style! 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning, the Suno Chanda shared a glimpse of her outfit. 

In the first picture the superstar looked lost in thoughts as the cameras captured the diva in one frame. 

While in the second Aziz flaunted her contagious smile while sitting on the couch with her sneakers standing out. 

Lastly, Aziz was spotted looking out of the window as the cameras clicked her light makeup face. 

For the day, the mom of one looked her very best with her long tresses nearly styled. 


Her ardent fans noticed she is surely oozing charm and flocked to the comments section to shower love. 

One fan in awe wrote, " Her first look reminds me of Jiya from Suno Chanda." 

" You are looking so cute in first picture," the second added. 

" We want VLOG ERA BACCKKKKKKK," the third stated. 

The fourth effused, " Awww there's a unique charm in your simplicity." 

She is an avid social media user, who often shares tidbits from her daily life, fashion statements and her travels. 

Iqra Aziz married actor Yasir Hussain in December 2019 in an imitate wedding affair shortly after which they embraced parenthood. 

Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri laugh out loud in new reel: Watch
Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'
Priyanka Chopra receives massive praise from Ishaan Khatter: 'She's a trailblazer'
Ranbir Kapoor learnt about his future wife from tarot card reader
Feroze Khan's acting prowess matched to THESE Bollywood icons
Ananya Panday to mesmerize audience at the 'IIFA Awards' 2024
Mahira Khan in tune with Meesha Shafi's THIS beat at the Atlantis The Royal
Ayeza Khan shares skincare regimen ahead of fan meet and greet
Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun with husband Nick Jonas in France
Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature