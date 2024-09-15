Iqra Aziz slays black-on-denim for the soul: Photos

Iqra Aziz proved that a classic black shirt and denim jeans never go out of style!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday morning, the Suno Chanda shared a glimpse of her outfit.
In the first picture the superstar looked lost in thoughts as the cameras captured the diva in one frame.
While in the second Aziz flaunted her contagious smile while sitting on the couch with her sneakers standing out.
Lastly, Aziz was spotted looking out of the window as the cameras clicked her light makeup face.
For the day, the mom of one looked her very best with her long tresses nearly styled.
Her ardent fans noticed she is surely oozing charm and flocked to the comments section to shower love.
One fan in awe wrote, " Her first look reminds me of Jiya from Suno Chanda."
" You are looking so cute in first picture," the second added.
" We want VLOG ERA BACCKKKKKKK," the third stated.
The fourth effused, " Awww there's a unique charm in your simplicity."
She is an avid social media user, who often shares tidbits from her daily life, fashion statements and her travels.
Iqra Aziz married actor Yasir Hussain in December 2019 in an imitate wedding affair shortly after which they embraced parenthood.