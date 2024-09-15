Britney Spears rings in sons’ 18th and 19th birthdays with nostalgic photos

Britney Spears is celebrating her sons’ birthdays with special throwback snaps!
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, September 14, the Scream and Shout singer dropped some nostalgic photos from her sons’ childhood as they rang in their milestone birthdays.
“This month is my boys’ birthdays!!! Happy Birthday babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!” wrote Spears in the caption.
Referencing the first photo, she funnily dropped a question asking, “Psss does anyone have any clue why we’re all looking up???”
The first snap showed Spears sporting dark hair while holding one of her sons in her arms as both of them looked up in the sky.
In the second photo, the Hold It Against Me singer was carrying her son in her arms as he sucked upon his pacifier.
The third snap in the series seemed like a paparazzi-captured photo where the singer was walking on a balcony with both of her sons sporting a pink minidress.
Spears shares both her sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James Federline, 18, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
During the release of her memoir The Woman in Me, the singer expressed her pride in being a mother of her two boys in an interview with PEOPLE.
"Starting a family was my dream come true. Being a mom was my dream come true," Spears told the outlet.