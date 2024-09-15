Trending

New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed an adorable daughter on September 8, 2024

  September 15, 2024
Deepika Padukone and her newborn baby girl get discharged from the hospital! 

New dad  Ranveer Singh and his family accompanied the mother-daughter duo as they headed home. 

The internet is abuzz with videos of the same as the shutterbugs eagerly blocked the roads to photograph the precious mother-daughter moment. 

This viral video captured the car arriving at and then leaving the hospital, documenting the moment as they bring their newborn home. 


Following the no-picture policy, the couple didn't pose for the photos, yet the paps were clever enough to spot their swanky car on the roads. 

To note, the Padmaavat duo welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024. 

Both joyfully announced the arrival of their Laxmi on Instagram via an image adorned with a golden bow that read, " Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Camo, Italy. 

Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri laugh out loud in new reel: Watch
Iqra Aziz slays black-on-denim for the soul: Photos
Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'
Priyanka Chopra receives massive praise from Ishaan Khatter: 'She's a trailblazer'
Ranbir Kapoor learnt about his future wife from tarot card reader
Feroze Khan's acting prowess matched to THESE Bollywood icons
Ananya Panday to mesmerize audience at the 'IIFA Awards' 2024
Mahira Khan in tune with Meesha Shafi's THIS beat at the Atlantis The Royal
Ayeza Khan shares skincare regimen ahead of fan meet and greet
Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun with husband Nick Jonas in France
Hania Aamir's ethereal blue outfit blends with nature