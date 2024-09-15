New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

Deepika Padukone and her newborn baby girl get discharged from the hospital!
New dad Ranveer Singh and his family accompanied the mother-daughter duo as they headed home.
The internet is abuzz with videos of the same as the shutterbugs eagerly blocked the roads to photograph the precious mother-daughter moment.
This viral video captured the car arriving at and then leaving the hospital, documenting the moment as they bring their newborn home.
Following the no-picture policy, the couple didn't pose for the photos, yet the paps were clever enough to spot their swanky car on the roads.
To note, the Padmaavat duo welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024.
Both joyfully announced the arrival of their Laxmi on Instagram via an image adorned with a golden bow that read, " Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer."
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Camo, Italy.