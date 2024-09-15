Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan

Mahira Khan walked down memory lane sharing a precious moment with her newborn son Azlan.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Humsafar star blessed feeds with a cute flashback from the hospital bed featuring her new born by her side.
Khan accompanied the post with a lengthy caption to describe the moment, " A 24 year old me, looking at my entire world stare at me - my one and my only Azlan. 15.09.09."
She then continued to make a prayer for her boy, "May Allah keep my Azlan and all children safe, may they be blessed with happy, healthy and long lives. May they choose the good path. May they always always be protected from evil. Ameen. Ameen."
"As my Ama says - saari maaoon ke dil thanday rakh ya rabb. Ameen inshAllah."
"P.S this is the song that was sung to Azzu the most while he was in my tummy and when he was born! He still loves the Beatles. oh and MJ!" the Verna actress concluded.
After calling it quits with her ex-husband, Mahira Khan is now happily married for the second time to a businessman Salim Karim.