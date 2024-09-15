Royal

Meghan Markle gives SPECIAL gift to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton wished the Duke of Sussex on his big day

  • September 15, 2024
Meghan Markle celebrated husband Prince Harry’s landmark 40th birthday with a special gift.

The Duchess of Sussex has planned a unique surprise for the birthday boy, who recently received wishes from King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A few years back, the former Suits star gave a very romantic treat to her husband, and this time it’s not much different.

As per People, "Last year, for Harry's birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard. It's a place that means so much to them - and to Harry in particular.”

She seemingly wanted to bring that happy place to him on his birthday so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.

Harry also shared in his engagement interview, "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

On Sunday, the monarch extended olive branch to his younger son and posted a picture of him to wish the Duke of Sussex “happy birthday.”

