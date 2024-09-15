Jess Glynne and girlfriend Alex Scott grab all attention with power couple move

Jess Glynne left many hearts sighing in love as she left The British Vogue & Rabanne London Fashion Week party hand-in-hand with girlfriend Alex Scott.
As per Daily Mail, the two had walked into the bash together on Saturday night, arresting a lot of attention.
Bringing loving expressions for each other to the foreground, they posed for quick photographs outside the buzzing venue.
Standing out was an image where Alex Scott tenderly placed one hand on her romantic partner’s knee in a soft display of affection while smilingly driving away from the event in a swanky car.
Another picture featured Jess Glynne tightly clinging onto her as they cuddled up close, holding one another’s hand.
In a recent interview, Alex Scott disclosed that the hot couple kept their relationship a secret for over one year because “they both knew their love was special.”
And, now, they’re all out and about with it after having debuted as Hollywood’s gleaming sweethearts at the BRIT Awards back in March.
Last night, Alex Scott even matched with Jess Glynne in a white-colored outfit, reflecting their heart-to-heart chemistry.