Entertainment

Jess Glynne and girlfriend Alex Scott grab all attention with power couple move

Jess Glynne, Alex Scott made eyeballing exit at star-studded London Fashion Week party

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Jess Glynne, Alex Scott made eyeballing exit at star-studded London Fashion Week party
Jess Glynne, Alex Scott made eyeballing exit at star-studded London Fashion Week party

Jess Glynne left many hearts sighing in love as she left The British Vogue & Rabanne London Fashion Week party hand-in-hand with girlfriend Alex Scott.

As per Daily Mail, the two had walked into the bash together on Saturday night, arresting a lot of attention.

Bringing loving expressions for each other to the foreground, they posed for quick photographs outside the buzzing venue.

Standing out was an image where Alex Scott tenderly placed one hand on her romantic partner’s knee in a soft display of affection while smilingly driving away from the event in a swanky car.

Another picture featured Jess Glynne tightly clinging onto her as they cuddled up close, holding one another’s hand.

In a recent interview, Alex Scott disclosed that the hot couple kept their relationship a secret for over one year because “they both knew their love was special.”

And, now, they’re all out and about with it after having debuted as Hollywood’s gleaming sweethearts at the BRIT Awards back in March.

Last night, Alex Scott even matched with Jess Glynne in a white-colored outfit, reflecting their heart-to-heart chemistry.

Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night

Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night

Prince Andrew ‘in no condition’ to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew ‘in no condition’ to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges

US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges

Entertainment News

US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Jennifer Lopez feels betrayed as Ben Affleck used her to win Jennifer Garner back
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Jennifer Lopez celebrates BIG milestone after Ben Affleck family outing
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Tommy Cash leaves music industry mourning at age 84
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s recent family outing leaves internet divided
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Britney Spears rings in sons’ 18th and 19th birthdays with nostalgic photos
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Hailey Bieber's father drops major hint about Jack Blues' FIRST appearance
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Rebel Wilson calls ‘The Deb’ her dream directorial debut for THIS reason
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Kim Kardashian releases first statement after Jude Bellingham 'crush' rumours
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted 'holding hands & kissing' amid divorce
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins gets into ‘Christmas spirit’ with show’s BTS photos
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Mariah Carey speechlessly climbs Great Wall of China in 5-inch heels